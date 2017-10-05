Syracuse football releases injury report prior to Pittsburgh matchup
Riley Bunch | Staff Photographer
Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) released its injury report for its matchup on Saturday with Pittsburgh (2-3, 0-1) at 12:30 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.
Wide receiver Jamal Custis and linebacker Zaire Franklin are listed as probable. Franklin hasn’t missed a game this season and wasn’t on the injury report last week. Custis hasn’t played since leaving in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State and was listed as doubtful before last week’s game. Custis was the starting wide receiver on the outside opposite Steve Ishmael in the first two games.
Defensive linemen Josh Black and Kendall Coleman were listed as doubtful for the second-straight game. Neither played in last week’s game at N.C. State. Linebacker and special team contributor Shyheim Cullen is also listed as doubtful, making the injury for the first time.
Once again, defensive linemen Jake Pickard and defensive back Antwan Cordy are out for the game. Additionally, redshirt senior wide receiver Sean Avant is also out.
Here’s the full injury report:
Probable
WR Jamal Custis
LB Zaire Franklin
Questionable
None
Doubtful
DL Josh Black
DL Kendall Coleman
LB Shyheim Cullen
Out
WR Sean Avant
DB Antwan Cordy
DL Jake Pickard
Published on October 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm
