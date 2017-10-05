Syracuse football releases injury report prior to Pittsburgh matchup

Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) released its injury report for its matchup on Saturday with Pittsburgh (2-3, 0-1) at 12:30 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.

Wide receiver Jamal Custis and linebacker Zaire Franklin are listed as probable. Franklin hasn’t missed a game this season and wasn’t on the injury report last week. Custis hasn’t played since leaving in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee State and was listed as doubtful before last week’s game. Custis was the starting wide receiver on the outside opposite Steve Ishmael in the first two games.

Defensive linemen Josh Black and Kendall Coleman were listed as doubtful for the second-straight game. Neither played in last week’s game at N.C. State. Linebacker and special team contributor Shyheim Cullen is also listed as doubtful, making the injury for the first time.

Once again, defensive linemen Jake Pickard and defensive back Antwan Cordy are out for the game. Additionally, redshirt senior wide receiver Sean Avant is also out.

Here’s the full injury report:

Probable

WR Jamal Custis

LB Zaire Franklin

Questionable

None

Doubtful

DL Josh Black

DL Kendall Coleman

LB Shyheim Cullen

Out

WR Sean Avant

DB Antwan Cordy

DL Jake Pickard