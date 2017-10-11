Syracuse football injury report: Foster, Pickard probable; Black, Coleman doubtful for Clemson matchup

Syracuse sophomore strong safety Evan Foster and and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jake Pickard are probable for Syracuse’s (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) matchup Friday night against No. 2 Clemson (6-0, 4-0), SU revealed Wednesday evening in its weekly injury report. Defensive back Josh Black and defensive lineman Kendall Coleman are doubtful for the third consecutive game.

Foster missed most of the Pittsburgh game last week with an undisclosed injury. Coleman had racked up 18 total tackles in the season’s first four games, but he suffered an apparent right foot or ankle injury at then-No. 25 LSU.

Linebacker Shyheim Cullen is also probable, while defensive lineman Shaq Grosvenor is doubtful. Wide receiver Sean Avant, defensive back Antwan Cordy and tight end Kyle Kleinber are ruled out.

On Monday, Syracuse second-year head coach Dino Babers provided an update on Cordy, a redshirt junior safety who has been out since the first quarter of the season. Cordy has “zero chance” to play this week and his future status is unclear. He has played all of eight quarters over the past two seasons after finishing second in tackles in 2015.

Meanwhile, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who was originally questionable, The Greenville News reported, will play Friday, Clemson announced in its injury report. Bryant left Clemson’s game against Wake Forest during the third quarter last week with an ankle injury. The junior wore a protective boot.

Bryant has been the Tigers’ leading catalyst this season, averaging 277 yards per game while completing 67.3 percent of his passes and rushing for a team-leading 401 yards and seven touchdowns. The Daily Orange profiled the signal-caller as he stepped into Deshaun Watson’s footsteps.

Kickoff between the defending national champion Clemson Tigers and Syracuse Orange is slated Friday for 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

Here’s the full Syracuse injury report:

Probable

LB Shyheim Cullen

LB Shyheim Cullen

DB Evan Foster

DL Jake Pickard

Doubtful

DL Josh Black

DL Kendall Coleman

DL Shaq Grosvenor

Out

WR Sean Avant

DB Antwan Cordy

TE Kyle Kleinberg

Out for the Season

OL Aaron Roberts (knee)