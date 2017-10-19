Football

Syracuse football injury report: DL Coleman questionable, DL Black doubtful

Alexandra Moreo | Photo Editor

Scoop Bradshaw is listed as "out" ahead of Syracuse's road match up with No. 8 Miami.

By Matthew GutierrezSenior Staff Writer

Syracuse sophomore defensive linemen Kendall Coleman and Josh Black are questionable and doubtful, respectively, for Syracuse’s (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) game at No. 8 Miami (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Black is doubtful for the fourth consecutive game, while Coleman has been upgraded from doubtful last week (he did not play) to questionable. Cornerback Scoop Bradshaw is ruled out and graduate transfer safety Jordan Martin is listed probable, along with wide receiver Sean Avant.

Not listed on Miami’s injury report this week but out for the season are star running back Mark Walton and linebacker Jamie Gordinier.

Here is the full Week 8 injury report for SU:

Probable
WR Sean Avant
DL Shaq Grosvenor
TE Kyle Kleinberg
DB Jordan Martin

Questionable
DL Kendall Coleman

Doubtful
DL Josh Black

Out
DB Scoop Bradshaw
DB Antwan Cordy
OL Liam O’Sullivan

Out for the Season
OL Aaron Roberts (knee)

Comments

Top Stories