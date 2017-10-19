Syracuse football injury report: DL Coleman questionable, DL Black doubtful
Alexandra Moreo | Photo Editor
Syracuse sophomore defensive linemen Kendall Coleman and Josh Black are questionable and doubtful, respectively, for Syracuse’s (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) game at No. 8 Miami (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday afternoon.
Black is doubtful for the fourth consecutive game, while Coleman has been upgraded from doubtful last week (he did not play) to questionable. Cornerback Scoop Bradshaw is ruled out and graduate transfer safety Jordan Martin is listed probable, along with wide receiver Sean Avant.
Not listed on Miami’s injury report this week but out for the season are star running back Mark Walton and linebacker Jamie Gordinier.
Here is the full Week 8 injury report for SU:
Probable
WR Sean Avant
DL Shaq Grosvenor
TE Kyle Kleinberg
DB Jordan Martin
Questionable
DL Kendall Coleman
Doubtful
DL Josh Black
Out
DB Scoop Bradshaw
DB Antwan Cordy
OL Liam O’Sullivan
Out for the Season
OL Aaron Roberts (knee)
Published on October 19, 2017 at 7:19 pm
Contact Matthew: mguti100@syr.edu | @MatthewGut21