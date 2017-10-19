Syracuse football injury report: DL Coleman questionable, DL Black doubtful

Syracuse sophomore defensive linemen Kendall Coleman and Josh Black are questionable and doubtful, respectively, for Syracuse’s (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) game at No. 8 Miami (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Black is doubtful for the fourth consecutive game, while Coleman has been upgraded from doubtful last week (he did not play) to questionable. Cornerback Scoop Bradshaw is ruled out and graduate transfer safety Jordan Martin is listed probable, along with wide receiver Sean Avant.

Not listed on Miami’s injury report this week but out for the season are star running back Mark Walton and linebacker Jamie Gordinier.

Here is the full Week 8 injury report for SU:

Probable

WR Sean Avant

DL Shaq Grosvenor

TE Kyle Kleinberg

DB Jordan Martin

Questionable

DL Kendall Coleman

Doubtful

DL Josh Black

Out

DB Scoop Bradshaw

DB Antwan Cordy

OL Liam O’Sullivan

Out for the Season

OL Aaron Roberts (knee)