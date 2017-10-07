Syracuse football game day: What to know about the Pittsburgh matchup

On Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome, Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) will look to snap a two-game skid when it hosts unranked Pittsburgh (2-3, 0-1) in the Carrier Dome. The Orange lost to No. 24 North Carolina State, 33-25, last week in Raleigh, while Pitt blew out Rice following three straight defeats.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Orange is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to to know ahead of the game.

How can you watch the contest? It will air on the YES Network for Syracuse-area viewers and the ACC’s Regional Sports Network for select markets outside of central New York.

What’s to know about the Panthers? For one, Pitt isn’t the same team that hung 76 points on SU last year. Second, Pitt really struggles to defend the pass, a Syracuse stronghold. Read up on the Panthers, including a player to watch and possible way Syracuse could win.

Who’s the man behind the check? Cliff Ensley, who helped finance the Ensley Athletic Center in which SU football practices, is a former SU walk-on and the school’s last three-sport letterman.

What’s SU’s injury status? Wide receiver Jamal Custis is probable after not playing since Week 2. Defensive linemen Josh Black and Kendall Coleman, as well as linebacker Shyheim Cullen, are listed as doubtful. View the full injury report.

Who will win? Our beat writers are forecasting a narrow Syracuse win.

Who’s SU’s secret weapon? Redshirt sophomore punter Sterling Hofrichter, who possesses one of the most lethal foots in the nation.

What is one expert saying about the Panthers? We spoke with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Brian Batko, who covers Pitt, for insight headed into Saturday’s game.

What’s behind SU’s dynamic one-two punch? Before becoming the nation’s best receiving duo, Steve Ishmael and Irvin Philips became best friends.

What’s up with Ishmael’s outbreak? On Wednesday, head coach Dino Babers said the senior receiver “totally bought into” the system, and now he’s taken off.

If Syracuse loses to Pittsburgh, are its bowl chances gone? In our first beat writer roundtable of the season, we discuss this and more, including SU’s anemic run game.

Students, want an Apple Watch? Fill out a form at Gate E and stay at least three quarters to be eligible to win. It’s part of Syracuse’s effort to boost student attendance and engagement.