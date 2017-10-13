Syracuse football game day: What to know about the Clemson matchup

Syracuse (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) will look to upset the defending national champion and No. 2 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0) at the Carrier Dome on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s SU’s biggest game of the season, a week after SU sneaked past Pittsburgh. Here are your gameday questions and reading to gear up for the matchup.

How can you watch the game? The game will air nationally on ESPN.

What makes Clemson so good? Clemson hasn’t lost yet this season and shut out Syracuse 54-0 the last time they met. Here’s the Clemson scouting report and here’s our conversation with The Post and Courier’s Grace Raynor on what to expect in the Carrier Dome.

Who’s out? Antwan Cordy is a no go. Josh Black and Kendall Coleman are doubtful, while Evan Foster and Jake Pickard are probable.

Who leads Syracuse in tackles? Senior linebacker Parris Bennett, whose ascension to SU’s defensive leader is rooted in his hometown of Detroit.

Junior quarterback Eric Dungey leads Syracuse in passing and rushing, but his most valuable contribution might be his ability to embolden teammates.

Why is Syracuse playing on a Friday night? It’s part of a deal with the ACC, but at what cost does it come to fans and local high schools? The debate over Friday games in college football rages on.

Millennial talk. SU head coach Dino Babers called Clemson’s mighty defensive front “O-M-G.” He said “I-D-K” when asked how to find space in the Tigers defense.

Last year, Syracuse’s third-down defense was a liability. This season, it’s been a strength for the Orange. SU ranks sixth in the country when stopping offenses on third down.

Deshaun Watson may be in the NFL, but Clemson junior quarterback Kelly Bryant is a dual threat who will test the SU defense. The Orange has not yet faced a true dual threat anywhere near Bryant’s caliber this season.

What factors into Babers’ decisions on whether to go for it on fourth down? Just trust your gut, he said this week. He’s done that more than any other coach in the country (21 fourth-down tries).