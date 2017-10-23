Syracuse-Florida State kickoff set for 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 4

Syracuse will play at Florida State on Nov. 4 at 12:20 p.m., the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon. The game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium on FSU’s campus in Tallahassee.

The Orange (4-4, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a 27-19 loss at No. 8 Miami (6-0, 4-0). Despite four first-half turnovers and a minor injury that sidelined receiver Steve Ishmael for parts of the game, Syracuse hung around with the Hurricanes and pulled within one in the fourth quarter.

Florida State (2-4, 2-3), a Preseason Top 25 team, dropped a home game to Louisville on Saturday on a last-minute field goal. The Seminoles have two common opponents with Syracuse: No. 14 North Carolina State and No. 8 Miami. FSU fell to NCSU 27-21 in Week 4 and lost to Miami, 24-20, two weeks ago. SU lost to both teams by eight points.

Overall, Syracuse has played Florida State 10 times since 1966. SU won the team’s first meeting that year, but the Seminoles have won the last nine against SU. Last year, FSU beat SU 45-14 at the Carrier Dome. The last time Syracuse played at Doak Campbell Stadium, the then-No. 17 Seminoles won, 45-21.