Syracuse (7-6-2, 2-4-1 Atlantic Coast) fell at North Carolina State (10-4-1, 3-3-1) 3-0, after recording its fewest shot total all season.

The Orange has taken the fewest shots in the conference (51) of teams that have played at least seven ACC games. SU, which only has three scores in conference play, is averaging 0.429 goals per ACC game. That ranks 11th in the conference.

After a scoreless 35 minutes, N.C. State’s Ricarda Walkling delivered the first blow. Later in the game, just over a minute removed from Kailee Coonan giving the Orange its second shot of the game, Tziarra King matched that number for the Wolfpack in goals. It was her first of what would be two goals in the game.

SU didn’t even record a shot on goal before King gave NC State a 3-0 lead that it never looked back from.

The sophomore King not only added two goals, but assisted on the first goal of the game. She alone outshot the Orange 6-4 and nearly matched the Orange’s total number of goals since beginning ACC play.

This performance marks the sixth time the Orange has been shutout, five of those coming in SU’s past seven games.

Senior goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, who faced eight shots on goal, made five saves and enters her final three regular season games with 317 career saves. She continues to inch closer to the Syracuse all-time lead, needing just 15 in her next three games to reach that mark..

Syracuse returns to SU soccer stadium to play Virginia at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the first of a two-game home stand.