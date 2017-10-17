Syracuse falls to No. 10 in Tuesday’s NFHCA poll

Syracuse (11-4, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) slipped three places to No. 10 in Tuesday’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll.

The dip comes after weekend split at home when the Orange fell, 2-1, to then-No. 4 Virginia on Oct. 14. The next day, SU put away Drexel, 4-0, behind a goal and two assists from Lies Lagerweij.

All seven ACC teams are ranked, five placing ahead of Syracuse: No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 7 Louisville and No. 9 Boston College. Wake Forest is the lowest ranked ACC team at No. 13.

The lone unbeaten, Connecticut, continues to hold the No. 1 spot.

Syracuse travels to Philadelphia for a Sunday meeting with Penn at 1 p.m.