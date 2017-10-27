Amber Witherspoon and Christina Oyawale stood patiently by the net as the ball was served over to Virginia Tech’s side of the court. The pair of 6-foot-4 blockers stayed light on their feet with their hands ready to shoot up at any second.

After VT controlled the service reception and set the ball, Marisa Cerchio rose from the ground and smacked it back toward Witherspoon and Oyawale, who met it with vigor. The blockers simultaneously sprung off the ground and deflected the ball straight back into Hokie territory, giving the Orange the point. Witherspoon and Oyawale shouted and aggressively high-fived each other.

“It’s not about scoring for me, it’s about the environment,” Witherspoon said. “I love playing with this team.”

Witherspoon’s all-around performance of seven kills, six blocks and a .429 hitting percentage helped Syracuse (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic Coast) dispatch Virginia Tech (8-13, 2-8 Atlantic Coast), 3-0, Friday night at the at the Women’s Building, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18.

Witherspoon’s first contributions came late in the first set after the Orange’s offense had recovered from a stagnant opening. With SU up 22-18, the senior blocked a Virginia Tech attack attempt and added a kill to put her team within one point of capturing the opening set. With the set point on the line, both teams struggled to control the ball and hit it cleanly, but then a diving Witherspoon popped the ball high in the air, allowing Dana Valelly to set up Mariia Levanova for the set-winning kill.

“We have confidence (on the block),” Santita Ebangwese said of Witherspoon’s return to the front line.

After four games without an appearance, Witherspoon has re-found her place in Syracuse’s last three games, recording 20 kills and 16 blocks. The senior blocker hasn’t consistently played in a run of games all season, as head coach Leonid Yelin has opted for other hitters and blocker such as Ebangwese, Ella Saada, and Anastasiya Gorelina.

“Tonight our setters recognized (Virginia Tech) was having a hard time stopping (Amber),” Yelin said. “They were giving her high enough balls, and she took full advantage of her size and jumping ability.”

The second set required Syracuse to come back after it fell behind, 6-4, early. Three Witherspoon kills propelled a 13-3 run by the home team, and the Orange maintained its lead for the rest of the set. The third set began with another Witherspoon block, her sixth of the match, which sparked an 8-2 start from the Orange. SU’s front line of Witherspoon, Oyawale, and Ebangwese did not allow the Hokies to gain offensive consistency, and the hosts took the final set, 25-18.

“This time of the season almost feels like the playoffs,” Yelin said. “You win and you move on.”