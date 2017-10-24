Syracuse continues downward trend, drops to No. 12 in Tuesday’s coaches poll

Syracuse (11-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) fell to No. 12 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association rankings, sliding down for the second-straight week after a loss on Sunday. It’s the first time all season SU is not in the Top 10.

Two weeks ago, the Orange had risen to No. 7 after upsetting then-No. 2 Duke. But, last week SU checked in at No. 10 and now No. 12. The drop comes after a loss to unranked Penn, 3-2, on the road last weekend. It was the first game Syracuse had allowed three goals in regulation all season. SU was without one of its All-American backs, Lies Lagerweij, in Sunday’s loss. She missed the game due to injury.

All seven ACC teams are ranked in the top 13 this week, with five above Syracuse: No. 2 Duke, No. 4 Virginia, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 9 Louisville and No. 11 Boston College. No. 13 Wake Forest is the lowest ranked ACC team, one place below SU.

Connecticut retains the top spot in the poll this week as it remains the only undefeated team in Division I at 15-0. The Huskies play two games this weekend to wrap up the regular season and attempt to stay perfect.

Syracuse plays its final regular season contest on Saturday at noon against No. 24 Pacific (8-7, 4-2 America East), which just jumped back into the poll. The Orange defeated the Tigers, 3-0, in Stockton, California on Aug. 27.