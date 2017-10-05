Syracuse captures its 1st conference win of the season by beating Pitt 2-0

Syracuse (6-4-2, 1-2-1 Atlantic Coast) won its first conference match-up of the season, beating Pitt (3-7-3, 0-4-1) 2-0 Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

The Orange got on the board in the fifth minute. Sydney Brackett had a blocked shot that teammate Alex Lamontagne rebounded. Lamontagne passed the ball back to Brackett who scored.

Later in the first half, Alana O’Neil notched her first goal of the season off a feed from Kate Hostage.

Brackett and O’Neil were responsible for all eight of SU’s shots. Each had two shots on goal, one of which was converted for a goal and another that was saved. Brackett had five shots total and O’Neil had three.

This was only the fifth game SU recorded assists and the fourth game they had multiple assists, and it was also the sixth time this season SU has shut out an opponent, the fifth time in a win.

SU Goalie Courtney Brosnan recorded her 300th career save. She holds the third-highest number of career saves in Syracuse history and is 29 saves away from the record.

Brosnan saved all eight of the shots Pitt took on goal. The Panthers took 15 total shots, the fifth-highest amount an SU opponent has recorded this season.

With the win over the Panthers, Syracuse records its first ACC win this season after North Carolina blew out the Orange, 7-0, last week.

SU continues ACC play when it faces Miami at SU soccer stadium next Wednesday at 1 p.m.