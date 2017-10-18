Entering Wednesday night, Syracuse had scored more than one goal just once in its last seven games. Against Ohio State, the Orange diverted from the trend, scoring two goals en route to a 2-1 win on the road against the Buckeyes.

Tajon Buchanan opened the game’s scoring in the 26th minute. The freshman forward snuck past the Ohio State line where he received a lob from Johannes Pieles. Buchanan chipped the ball past Ohio State goalkeeper Parker Siegfried. The goal, Buchanan’s third of the year, was his first since Sept 3.

“We came to play a good team on the road,” Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre said. “We started very well and dictated the tempo of the game.”

Thirty-seven seconds later Syracuse faltered. After an extended stoppage time between the goal and the restart due to an injury to Siegfried, Syracuse allowed Ohio State a corner kick. SU goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert denied the first shot, but couldn’t save the rebound attempt from Nate Kohl. Hilpert tallied three saves in the match while his team outshot Ohio State 14-9.

“I thought our midfield three Mo, Hugo and Jonathan were very good the whole night,” McIntyre said. “Our back three and our use of the ball were good, I thought we had some good service tonight.”

In the 50th minute Syracuse’s strong midfield play translated to the scoreboard. Following a pass from Jonathan Hagman, freshman midfielder Lukas Rubio fired the ball from the top of the 18-yard box into the top right corner of the net for the eventual game-winner.

For Rubio it was his first goal of the season. For Syracuse, it was the difference maker.

“I think we’ve deserved something out of the last couple of games,” McIntyre said. “It shows the guys that the hard work pays off. There’s no hiding out there.”

Syracuse returns home to host No. 7 Clemson on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at SU Soccer Stadium.