Syracuse tried clearing a long ball from Clemson, but a missed touch led to a breakaway for the Tigers’ Oliver Shannon. Six minutes after tying the game, Shannon had a chance to put the game away.

Mo Adams charged from behind and goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert closed in from the front. But a quick touch and shot inside the box beat the two collapsing Syracuse players and put Clemson ahead for good. It was the dagger in Syracuse’s final home game of the year.

After taking an early lead, something Syracuse struggled to do throughout the year, the Orange (6-8-2, 0-6-1 Atlantic Coast) gave up two-straight second-half goals within five minutes of each other, falling to No. 7 Clemson (11-3, 4-3), 2-1, Saturday night at SU Soccer Stadium. For the sixth straight home game, the Orange was unable to finish and dug itself into a hole it never could climb out of.

“Lot of positives to take away from tonight,” SU head coach Ian McIntyre said. “… However as we know, it’s a results-based industry and we didn’t win tonight.”

Syracuse defender Kamal Miller declined to comment after the game.

Syracuse and Clemson’s became a rivalry after the Tigers knocked the Orange out of the 2015 College Cup, and SU still hasn’t beat the Tigers since. With the desperation for Syracuse to avoid finishing under .500 for the first time since 2011, McIntyre’s second season at Syracuse, an aggressive, physical game seemed likely.

Five minutes into the game, Simon Triantafillou neutralized a Clemson counter by booting the ball away. As he kicked the ball, a CU attacker closed in and pushed Triantafillou into the sideline. A scrum ensued and a yellow card was issued. The Clemson player said something to Triantafillou before the Syracuse freshman mouthed back at the defender. Triantafillou was taken out of the game and returned a little more than a minute later with a bandage on his left arm.

“That was a Clemson-Syracuse game,” McIntyre said of the physicality. “That’s our sixth time we’ve played against them in three years, and it might not be the last time this year.”

But before Triantafillou’s return, just one minute after the scuffle, SU attacked on offense.

Streaking down the left sideline after a deep through ball was Tajon Buchanan. He faked a cross, causing a defender to bite. Buchanan then ball-rolled and finally sent a cross in front of the penalty area. Waiting in the box was Johannes Pieles, who jumped and inside-heeled a one-timer into the left corner.

“The most dynamic player on the pitch tonight,” McIntyre said, “and (Clemson’s) got some wonderful players. But Tajon Buchanan was outstanding … Johannes Pieles was (also) a real pain in the backside for their guys.”

Syracuse had just one shot in the entire first half, but that didn’t matter. The lone opportunity presented itself and Pieles finished it.

After the goal, SU persisted to pester, but Clemson fought back. The Tigers blasted six shots in a row on Hilpert. None was more dangerous than Alexander Hemmingsen’s shot from inside the penalty area.

As Clemson pushed into the final third, Hemmingsen found the ball and broke free to Hilpert’s right. He ripped a shot but Hilpert dove and knocked the ball down. SU cleared and held Clemson’s sixth-ranked offense scoreless the rest of the half.

“We had a good feeling coming into the second half,” Jonathan Hagman said. “… And then they score and we continue going. Then all of a sudden, they scored again.”

The second half saw more physicality and yellow cards than the first. Balls that rolled near the end line or sideline were met with two bodies pushing against each other. Jump balls ended with jersey grabbing, pushing and jawing between players.

“We started the second half slow,” Adams said.

Clemson took advantage of the slow play, peppering Hilpert with four second-half shots, but through balls and crosses were often met with stops. That was until Diego Campos broke free behind the Syracuse defense. Hilpert charged, but was unable to stop the shot.

Before the game, Hilpert said there is a “personal history” that he “could not be more motivated” to pull out a win. Against one of the best teams SU has faced all season, he had five first-half saves. The second half was different. Defensive mishaps resulted in Clemson converting on offense, a trend that has plagued Syracuse in 2017. The once-promising upset led to yet another Clemson win over the Orange.

Youth has plagued Syracuse, which has lost eight of its last 10 and six-straight at home — SU entered the year not losing at home since Oct. 2015. After downing Ohio State on Wednesday and taking an early lead against Clemson, tides seemed to be shifting for the Orange.

“We were brave, we went after the game and we were close tonight,” McIntyre said.

As the final buzzer sounded, reality settled in. Syracuse players stood around, seemingly in shock. Adams walked alone, face in his shirt. A Clemson player tried to high-five Hilpert, but the goalie walked away unfazed.