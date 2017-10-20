On swagger and speed, 2 of 3 beat writers predict another major upset for Syracuse

Coming off a historic upset of No. 2 Clemson, Syracuse (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) travels to No. 8 Miami (5-0, 3-0) to take on the Hurricanes at 3:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. This is the first time Syracuse has faced Miami since 2003.

Tomer Langer (5-2)

Do U believe?

Syracuse 30, Miami 27

The Orange shocked the world on Friday night by beating Clemson. The good thing for Syracuse fans is that it doesn’t seem like the team is caught up on the win. In fact, senior linebacker Zaire Franklin said he’s already put the game behind him and is hoping his teammates do the same. Now, Miami is still a great football team. But I think back to when SU sent to play Boston College after upsetting Virginia Tech last year. That team played with a different swagger and confidence then it had all season long. I think the Orange comes out with a similar vibe this week and pulls off a narrow victory.

Matthew Gutierrez (4-3)

Because why not?

Syracuse 31, Miami 27

The Mid-American Conference’s best team, Toledo, touched up Miami for 30 points in a loss. The upshot: Toledo runs a similar offense to that of Syracuse. Given how strong the SU defense has been, the X-factor Saturday is how much UM can slow the SU attack. Impending thunderstorms may sedate Syracuse’s pass-heavy attack, but I see the Syracuse offense scoring its most points since Week 3 with a big win at Miami.

Joe Bloss (4-3)

Patience is a virtue

Miami 27, Syracuse 21

I’m torn. Last week’s upset of Clemson provided evidence that Syracuse can win any game. Meanwhile, Miami did not look good for much of its bout with Georgia Tech. But I will force myself to keep my mind grounded and say the Orange loses a close one. In the forecasted stormy weather, throwing a football will be hard. Near-tackles might slip away. SU will still get its six wins — and maybe even more — but this weekend just won’t contribute to that total. Be patient.