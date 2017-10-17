SU senior plans Euclid house concert featuring local bands

Throughout high school, Jason McGill performed at local shows with his band in Baltimore. This weekend, the Syracuse University senior will bring his hometown sound to the town.

McGill founded the “It’s a Vibe: A Night Out of Music” concert featuring DJs, live music and acoustic acts Friday at 707 Euclid Ave. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and the first act begins at 9 p.m. Tickets, selling for $6, can be purchased online.

“These bands are talented, real and have something to say,” McGill said in an email. “With everything happening in the world today our goal is to bring good vibes back.”

He said they anticipate to draw a crowd of up to 75 people for their first show.

(From left to right) Sean Ferguson, Ryan McKeown, Eric Thompson and Blake Trexler makeup the band FLOTUS, a.k.a. Funky Lads of The United States.

Courtesy of Flotus

McGill is running the event along with his roommate and collaborator Dan Fridliand. The duo also DJs together as Culture Clash, and will perform an after hours set.

“I think there’s a lot of kids looking for something more than just the regular house party scene,” McGill said in an e-mail.

Some of the featured acts include FLOTUS, Charlie Burg & The Bluets and Jason & Logan. Blake Trexler, bassist for FLOTUS, said the band will perform new music at the show in an email.

“Haven’t performed in a while since we’ve been on a little writing break and need to get my performance fix,” Trexler said. “Looking forward to playing some new music and getting back into the live grind.”

Ryan McKeown, keys player of FLOTUS, said it is the first time this year that they will be playing somewhere new.

The band FLOTUS will perform at “It’s A Vibe: A Night Out of Music” on Friday, Oct. 20th.

Courtesy of Flotus

“New house equals new friends,” he said. “It can get kind of repetitive playing in the same three houses because we know generally who to expect and what kind of performance we will have.”

Due to the event being so close to Halloween, partygoers are encouraged to show up in costume. Lead singer and guitarist of FLOTUS, Eric Thompson, said in an email that because of the popular Halloween season, he expects a high turnout.

Thompson said they have performed many house shows over the last year, but that the event seems to be more put-together, especially with the advanced ticket option.

McGill’s team of five work to promote the event through social media and word of mouth and hope to grow the event in the future.