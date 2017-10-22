Student experience isn’t one-size-fits-all, especially when it comes to LGBTQ students

It’s nearly impossible to hear about Syracuse University’s newest initiatives without coming across the phrase “student experience.” Whether it’s in the Campus Framework or Invest Syracuse, this buzzword represents the idea that every student will benefit from these massive programs.

But the student experience at Syracuse University isn’t homogenous. Students have diverse backgrounds and diverse needs — something that was made clear in the University Senate’s LGBT Concerns Committee report unveiled Wednesday.

This report shows how SU can improve when it comes to LGBTQ issues. In this way, the report highlights how the university can consider just whose experience it is improving with these grand-scale initiatives.

The report highlighted the inaccessibility of the LGBT Resource Center’s location and programs, as well as how the center wasn’t invited to participate in recruitment or accepted student events. It also suggested expanding the LGBT studies department, which only offers an undergraduate minor.

None of this is to say SU is deliberately overlooking LGBTQ issues and students — it just unmasks key oversights. And this report already seems to be sparking change.

In a separate proposed bylaw change, the resource center and concerns committee suggested replacing the “LGBT” in their names with “LGBTQA.” It seems small, but it’s a monumental symbol in recognizing more marginalized identities on campus.

As far as academic programming, SU is actually ahead of the game with its single LGBT studies minor. Of SU’s peer institutions, only Cornell offers an LGBT studies minor for undergraduates and graduates. If SU expanded its program, it wouldn’t just become a national leader on the subject. It would emphasize and legitimize the fact that the LGBTQ community has a history worth studying.

That’s where this report comes in. It highlights the progress SU has yet to make when it comes to the LGBTQA issues — progress that starts with recognizing the diversity of the student experience.

The Daily Orange Editorial Board serves as the voice of the organization and aims to contribute the perspectives of students to discussions that concern Syracuse University and the greater Syracuse community. The editorial board’s stances are determined by a majority of its members. You can read more about the editorial board here.