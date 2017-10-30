H owie Hawkins walked down Warner Avenue on Syracuse’s South Side. It was his neighborhood: He’s lived there since the 1990s.

“People in the community keep telling me, ‘Keep trying. Keep running for office,’” Hawkins said. “I get a lot of encouragement.”

Hawkins is running for mayor of Syracuse for the third time in the past 20 years. He’s never won the seat. But, he has no plans to quit politics any time soon.

“Howie is your Green Party candidate who has great ideals, but for some reason people don’t vote for him,” said Serena “Rahzie” Seals, a Common Council candidate for the city’s 4th district.

Seals, a leader of Black Lives Matter Syracuse and Black Cuse Pride — a program for LGBTQ people of color — is running on the Green Party ticket alongside Hawkins. In a red shirt and jeans, Hawkins accompanied Seals, going door-to-door canvassing, based off a list of voters they compiled with county records.

There wasn’t much of a routine.

Sometimes, Seals would call, “Howie, there are people who want to talk to you,” from across the street. Other times Hawkins would ask people, walking on the street, if they planned to vote or if they knew where their polling station was. A few of Hawkins’ friends embraced him.

People in the community keep telling me, ‘Keep trying. Keep running for office,’ Howie Hawkins

The Green Party office is within walking distance of Hawkins’ home, which is halfway down Warner Avenue. Some houses along Warner were boarded up and abandoned.

One house had mail piled up on the porch. Hawkins still knocked, but nobody was there. He set his campaign card on the porch, atop the other mail and walked away.

Hawkins ran for mayor twice before, in 1997 and 2005, in addition to a run for city auditor in 2015 against former mayoral candidate, Marty Masterpole.

He has lost more than 20 elections since 1993, also running for the Common Council, Congress and governor of New York. Seals said Hawkins even ran against her father, Thomas Seals, for the city’s District 4 council seat. Hawkins lost.

“Even if you don’t win, you can move the debate (forward) on policy,” Hawkins said.