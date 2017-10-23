Stephanie Miner, Syracuse’s outgoing mayor, to take job at NYU this spring

Stephanie Miner, Syracuse’s outgoing mayor, will be taking a job at New York University next year, teaching a class in the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service.

Miner will serve as a “Visiting Distinguished Urbanist,” according to a statement released by her office on Monday. She will work throughout the spring.

I look forward to working with the @nyuniversity community and enhancing my relationships with thought leaders across New York. https://t.co/p2Nbx4LzDu — Stephanie Miner (@MayorMinerSYR) October 23, 2017

“I look forward to taking the lessons from Syracuse and bringing them into the classroom, teaching the next generation of urban scholars, political scientists, and government leaders who can build on the progress we have started,” Miner said in the statement.

The mayor, who’s endorsed Democrat Juanita Perez Williams in the 2017 mayoral race, is expected to give a farewell address on Friday at Maxwell Auditorium. Miner recently announced she will not be running for Congress in midterm elections next year, challenging Rep. John Katko (R-Syracuse). She has yet to publicly announce whether she will campaign for New York state governor next year in a bid to replace Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

She was first elected mayor in 2009, going on to serve two terms in office.