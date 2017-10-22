For sophomore forward Kelli Rowswell, hockey is all in the family

On the ice, sophomore Kelli Rowswell feels at ease. Growing up in a hockey household, the rink is her natural environment.

Learning from her older brothers, Rowswell has been able to translate her hockey history into success for Syracuse (1-6-1). The forward, who had aspirations to play in the National Hockey League, now leads Syracuse’s offense. She is tied for the team lead with four points, scoring 37.5 percent of Syracuse’s goals.

“She has always had a hockey stick in her hand,” said Dena Derkatch, Rowswell’s mother. “Both her brothers played hockey. I played hockey.”

Growing up in Winnipeg, Canada, the sporting culture centered around hockey, said Victoria Klimek, Rowswell’s freshman teammate and fellow Manitoba native. Still, Rowswell did not feel as though it was any burden to play. It was her own choice.

“Hockey ran through the family,” Rowswell said. “… There was no pressure to go out and start playing.”

Her two older brothers, Blake and Scott, had a large role in her development. Rowswell used them as motivation. When she saw her brothers suit up and play, Rowswell immediately wanted to do the same. Sometimes, Derkatch said, Rowswell would put on her brother’s pads and try to skate on the family’s outdoor rink.

Rowswell learned the sport’s routine, traveling to junior tournaments with her brothers. The majority of the sleeping and eating came in the car. As she aged and played junior hockey herself, the love for the sport only increased.

As a child, Rowswell’s dream was to play in the National Hockey League, her mom said. Yet, around 13, she realized it was not a possibility. Rowswell began to ponder other future possibilities with the sport, eyeing an opportunity to play collegiately in the United States.

Rowswell decided to commit to Syracuse, a roughly 1,500-mile trip across eight American states and an international border away from Winnipeg. Fellow incoming freshman and childhood friend Savannah Rennie and then-junior Steph Grossi, also a Manitoba native, helped ease Rowswell’s transition.

“Sometimes we miss home a little bit and we just have some girl time,” Rennie said in 2016. “…Some cuddle time when we miss home.”

Now a sophomore for Syracuse, Rowswell has become a star on the ice. While her two fellow Winnipeg natives have both missed time with injury, Rowswell has stepped up in their absence, starting all eight games. SU head coach Paul Flanagan credits her confidence and aggressiveness as a player as the reason behind her improved play.

“Last year, she was looking to pass,” Flanagan said. “She is shooting the puck much better. She is playing with more confidence. She is a part of a good line and getting some special teams play. …She is starting to realize that if the opportunity is there I should shoot the puck.”

Hockey will always be at the forefront for Rowswell. Though she still has room to growth, pointing toward her deking skills as an area for improvement, she has become a leader for Syracuse.

Her freshman season, Rowswell did not receive much playing time and was fairly quiet in the locker room, Flanagan said. But after becoming more comfortable and earning a consistent role, Rowswell has become a main voice on the team. And, she’s only a sophomore.

“She is really encouraging to everybody,” Klimek said. “I look at her as a leader. I can go to her and get advice from her.”