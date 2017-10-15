Schine Student Center isn’t the unified hub it should be. Student voices can make it better.

With limited seating, power outlets and dining options, Schine Student Center isn’t much of a student center at all. Luckily, Syracuse University is planning on a much-needed Schine redesign as part of the 20-year Campus Framework plan.

But when two architectural firms presented initial design options at an on-campus roundtable earlier this month, only three students showed up. This should be a wake-up call for both students and university administrators.

If there’s anyone who needs to be heard when it comes to rebuilding SU’s student center, it’s students. And as SU works to modernize Schine by creating additional spaces for students to host events and study, administrators should reconsider whether roundtables are the most effective method to gauge students’ wants and needs for a revamped student center.

After all, the Schine redesign is part of a 20-year plan, and the timeline for reconstruction is likely well down the road. Current students are unlikely to take the time to attend a meeting to share what they want from a student center they won’t benefit from.

Administrators should consider alternative methods of collecting student input, such as email surveys that students can fill out in a few minutes. These emails should also make it clear how important student voices are to the future of SU’s infrastructure.

At the same time, students should realize what’s at stake. Schine may remain in the same state for the rest of current students’ college careers, but if students share their concerns now, they will help future students who don’t yet have a stake in the redesign.

This is especially true for leaders of student organizations who have likely realized Schine’s shortcomings, considering SU’s registered student organizations operate out of Schine’s basement. A revamped student center would be a key aspect of their organization’s futures, and current members are responsible for shaping it.

Schine should be the face of the student experience at SU: a unified, vibrant hub of activity. Right now, it’s a reflection of how SU looked 30 years ago, and it’s out of step with what students need today.

With the university’s Academic Strategic Plan so focused on student life, students and administrators should realize building a better student experience starts with building a better student center.

