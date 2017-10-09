S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Graduate student informs people of upcoming flu clinic

On Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Flanagan Gymnasium, a flu clinic will be set up to administer flu vaccinations. This is free for all Syracuse University students, staff, faculty and temporary employees with SU ID. No appointments are necessary.

Receiving the first flu vaccine that day is Otto the Orange.

“This flu clinic is part of a POD exercise for Syracuse University’s emergency preparedness plan,” says Ben Domingo, director of Health Services. “We encourage campus community members to attend this flu clinic if possible to support our preparation and planning processes.”

Last year, Health Services staff, Emergency Management staff, and David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics public health interns all worked in coordination with the Onondaga County Health Department to deliver 1,320 flu shots to faculty and staff in four hours.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination with an injectable flu vaccine for everyone six months and older before the end of October, if possible. The flu vaccination has important benefits, including it can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalization.

For questions, email Janelle Perry, administrative secretary for Health Services. For more information, including guidelines on who should not receive flu vaccinations, visit the flu clinic webpage.

Sincerely,

Rachel Friedman

Graduate student, S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications