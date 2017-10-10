Our reader: We should reflect on the history of Syracuse’s nickname

Amidst the ongoing controversy regarding the use of Native American imagery in sports, we thought we would take a reflective look at how that topic is embedded within the history of Syracuse University sports. In 1931, based on a campus connection with the Onondaga Nation, Syracuse University adopted the Orangemen nickname and Saltine Warrior logo. In the 1950s the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity added a human Indian mascot to the mix.

That scenario lasted until the 1970s when concerns were first raised about the manner in which the Onondagan culture was being (mis)represented by the logo and mascot. In 1978 a pow wow between the Onondagans, the fraternity and the university resulted in the termination of the logo and the mascot. The nickname lived on until 2005 when it was officially shortened to just “Orange.”

We’re going to attempt a rewrite of history here and reconvene the 1978 meeting, with the outcome that Syracuse becomes only the sixth college in the country to be allowed to maintain a Native American nickname by virtue of having secured the support of the tribe whose imagery is being used.

The basic goals of the parties involved is thusly summarized: The Native Americans want their traditions accurately and respectfully portrayed, the fraternity enjoys the prestige, and the university wants to be politically correct. An agreement is made that the mascot and nickname be maintained.

Henceforth, an Onondagan will be cast as the mascot with tribal oversight of attire and choreography. The university institutes credit-bearing Native American coursework which befittingly educates students about the history and traditions of the indigenous people who first inhabited the land upon which their university has been built.

The fraternity becomes the organization which officially facilitates Onondagan events on campus. Some of these events are components of the coursework outlined above. While engaging with the Onondagans to promote their on-campus activities, the fraternity maintains its unique niche, but in a more respectful manner than before.

And finally the nickname … how about the Onondaga Orange? It maintains the original color and isn’t the alliteration cool? We know that there’s way too much water under the bridge to go back now, but isn’t it kind of fun to fantasize? Wouldn’t it be great if we could somehow go back in time and have Syracuse University/Onondaga Nation become a role model for symbiotically collaborating for the glorification of both institutions?

Sincerely,

Tim & Deb Smith

Mendon, NY

