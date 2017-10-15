Conservatism is a front for opposition to positive social programs

It is about time that someone who is “in the know” told you and the students, faculty, staff and administration at Syracuse University, as well as the people of the city of Syracuse, New York, the truth about a phrase that is very often used by today’s “conservatives.” That phrase is “Limited-Government Conservative.”

To me, those are the three most frightening words in the English language. You might have noticed recently that some conservatives feel very badly because, as they have said, President Trump is not a “Limited-Government Conservative” (as they are). That happens to be true. He is not.

That phrase is actually a “buzzword” and “code word” that really means that the person does not believe that the federal government should spend one cent on social programs that are intended to help people. Their ultimate goal is to one day see that all of them are abolished or eliminated from existence, especially social security —which they hate the most.

However, they do not and will not tell the truth to the American people about what they really believe and really want to do because they realize or know that most Americans do not agree with them. In fact, they also realize or know that some of their fellow conservatives do not agree with them. What they do is use what are called “stealth” tactics which include not telling the truth, making things up, and using a lot of deception.

Sincerely,

Stewart Epstein