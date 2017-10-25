‘Quarterback’ Mo Adams leads Syracuse in final stretch of the season

Of the 13 Syracuse players who have played in at least 13 games this season, only three haven’t recorded a point. One of them is goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert, and another is freshman defender Sondre Norheim. The third is the latter’s “role model,” sophomore captain Mo Adams.

“I want to perform like (Adams),” Norheim said. “He really gave me an impression of how you have to play in this league. Having that aggression, and just that you can’t really hold back.”

After picking up All-Freshman Atlantic Coast Conference honors as a freshman, something Norheim hopes to replicate, Adams seems to be everywhere for Syracuse (6-8-2, 0-6-1 ACC), except the score sheet. Luckily for SU, points aren’t what make Adams valuable. The midfielder covers ground from his own defensive third well into the attacking zone. While he roams, he points, directing other teammates. When he receives the ball, he dictates play. In the lone game Adams missed this season, SU lost to Akron 1-0. If the Orange is going to pick up its first conference win Friday at No. 1 Wake Forest (15-1-0, 7-0-0) or next week in the ACC tournament, Adams will be at the forefront, orchestrating Syracuse’s play.

I have to keep the shape of the team, keep the balance of the team. When we do have possession kind of everything goes through me. In football, I'm like the quarterback of the team, for example, or the point guard in basketball. Mo Adams

In Syracuse’s usual 3-5-2 formation, Adams plays toward the back of the midfield, more defense-centric than the other midfielders. Adams staying back allows Jonathan Hagman and Hugo Delhommelle to press forward into the attack, resulting in the midfielders ranking second and third on the team in scoring, respectively.

While Adams starts near the backline, he doesn’t stay stagnant there. Against then-No.17 Louisville on Sept.15, the midfielder lurked well into the Cardinals’ zone. He shuffled side to side with his hand rested just off the hip of the backtracking Louisville attacker. The backwards waltz continued for 10-yards before the Cardinal player reluctantly passed the ball back to his goalkeeper. As the two players moved upfield to play the ensuing lob, they exchanged words. Adams grinned and nodded his head at his opponent.

“Even though it’s soccer and it gets serious at times, you got to have some fun you know,” Adams said. “They say something and I say something back … I relish when it’s kind of like that.”

Adams’ voice projects during the matches, often reaching the stands at SU Soccer Stadium. His talk on the field helps motivate his teammates, Norheim said.

It’s not always trash talk, though. During brief stoppages in play he aligns his teammates into their proper positioning. Against Ohio State on Oct. 18, Adams assured freshman midfielder Lukas Rubio he was in the right spot on the outside wing, a place Adams often looks to spread the ball from his inside position.

“Man you’re doing a good job finding that pocket, keep doing that. It will come” Adams told Rubio at halftime.

Five minutes into the second half, Adams jogged upfield while his teammates quickly advanced the ball. Hagman one-touched the ball up to Rubio who popped the ball up with his right foot and fired low and away, placing the ball in the back right corner of the Ohio State goal.

Adams didn’t get the assist, but directing Rubio to the right spot led to the eventual goal that snapped Syracuse’ then-four game losing skid.

“He’s behind you (and) he sees more in front of you,” said Adnan Bakalovic, who plays the outside wing, like Rubio. “He sees everything that’s in front of him and he just gives you baby steps to get everything spot on. Moving a couple inches to the left or to the right, simple stuff like that.”

Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre called Adams an “emotional leader.” In Syracuse’s most recent loss to then-No.7 Clemson, Adams walked alone following the final whistle. His face sunk into his shirt. It was in reaction to a result SU could no longer afford.

In the final stretch of the season, Syracuse needs to be near perfect, and it all starts with its sophomore captain.