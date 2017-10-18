Provost asks faculty to assist students infected by the mumps during midterms

Michele Wheatly, Syracuse University’s vice chancellor and provost, has asked faculty members to help students infected with the mumps by possibly extending assignment deadlines or providing make-up exams.

“As we reach the mid-point of the semester with all of the exams, papers, and presentations that are due, I ask for your forbearance in support of students affected by the mumps,” said Wheatly, in an email sent to professors on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, SU had confirmed 24 cases of students infected by the mumps, a contagious airborne disease. There were also 33 probable cases of infected students.

Wheatly’s email was sent to all faculty members, confirmed Sarah Scalese, associate vice president for university communications. Wheatly urged professors to contact Jeff Stanton, associate provost for academic affairs, if they had questions or concerns about the email.

Students with mumps symptoms are generally isolated for a week away from classes and other campus activities, Wheatly added. They miss labs, recitations and tutoring sessions, she said.

At a press conference on Oct. 11, one SU official said the university was not considering shutting down classes due to the outbreak. SU first notified the campus community of two mumps cases on Sept. 21. An email was also sent on Sept. 5 to students who may have been in contact with the first infected student.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, muscle aches, puffy cheeks or neck and a swollen jaw. The disease can be transmitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes or touches objects such as doorknobs or handrails.