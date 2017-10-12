Be prepared for Family Weekend with these events
Event: ‘The Crucible’
When: Friday to Oct. 28
Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd.
Description: Arthur Miller’s famous play on the Salem witch trials, “The Crucible” is coming to Syracuse. The play will be running from Friday to Oct. 28 at The Central New York Playhouse.
Cost: $25 to $28
Event: Concerts at The Westcott Theatre
When: Friday to Sunday
Where: The Westcott Theater
Description: This weekend, The Westcott Theatre will be hosting a concert each night. On Friday, the Blind Owl Band will be releasing their new CD, on Saturday, DISKORD will be performing and finally, Uncle Kracker will be performing on Sunday.
Cost: Varied
Event: FIlm Talks with Director Jack Sholder
When: Friday
Where: Museum of Science and Technology, 500 S Franklin St
Description: Director Jack Sholder, well-known for his work on movies like “The Nightmare on Elm Street 2” and “The Hidden” will be speaking at the MOST this Friday. There will be a Q&A session with Sholder, followed by a screening of the MOST’s newest IMAX film, “A Beautiful Planet”
Cost: Free but registration is required
Event: Family Weekend Trivia
When: Saturday
Time: 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Where: Goldstein Auditorium
Description: Head to the Goldstein Auditorium with your family for a special trivia night in lieu of Parents Weekend. The event will be organized by SU’s student-run organization Orange After Dark
Cost: Free
Published on October 12, 2017 at 7:45 pm