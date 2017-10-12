Be prepared for Family Weekend with these events

Event: ‘The Crucible’

When: Friday to Oct. 28

Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd.

Description: Arthur Miller’s famous play on the Salem witch trials, “The Crucible” is coming to Syracuse. The play will be running from Friday to Oct. 28 at The Central New York Playhouse.

Cost: $25 to $28

Event: Concerts at The Westcott Theatre

When: Friday to Sunday

Where: The Westcott Theater

Description: This weekend, The Westcott Theatre will be hosting a concert each night. On Friday, the Blind Owl Band will be releasing their new CD, on Saturday, DISKORD will be performing and finally, Uncle Kracker will be performing on Sunday.

Cost: Varied

Event: FIlm Talks with Director Jack Sholder

When: Friday

Where: Museum of Science and Technology, 500 S Franklin St

Description: Director Jack Sholder, well-known for his work on movies like “The Nightmare on Elm Street 2” and “The Hidden” will be speaking at the MOST this Friday. There will be a Q&A session with Sholder, followed by a screening of the MOST’s newest IMAX film, “A Beautiful Planet”

Cost: Free but registration is required

Event: Family Weekend Trivia

When: Saturday

Time: 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Where: Goldstein Auditorium

Description: Head to the Goldstein Auditorium with your family for a special trivia night in lieu of Parents Weekend. The event will be organized by SU’s student-run organization Orange After Dark

Cost: Free