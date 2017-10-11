Political commentator to serve as keynote speaker at 33rd Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

An acclaimed political commentator on both CNN and NPR will serve as the keynote speaker at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Syracuse University announced Wednesday.

Angela Rye, a former senior advisor and counsel to the House Committee on Homeland Security, will deliver the speech on Jan. 28 in the Carrier Dome, according to an SU News release.

SU’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is the largest university-sponsored event in the United States to celebrate the civil rights activist.

“She brings a distinctive and dynamic voice to our event, along with a critical message for our students, faculty, staff and community members,” said Brian Konkol, recently appointed dean of Hendricks Chapel, in the news release.

Rye previously served as the executive director and general counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus for the 112th Congress. The news release described her as a leading political strategist who works to build positive relationships with corporations, unions, nonprofits and elected officials.

The event this January will be the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Students and community groups will also host performances there. This year’s Unsung Hero Awards will be presented.

Dinner tickets for SU faculty, staff and Syracuse community members will be available at the Schine Box Office on an individual basis for $30 or in blocks of 10 tickets for $300.

Student tickets are $15 and can be purchased through a meal plan at dining halls. Students without a meal plan can purchase tickets at Schine.