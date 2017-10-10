All Poets & Heroes to debut latest EP and new sound at Otro Cinco

What started as an idea two years ago is now a full-fledged band committed to making a name for itself.

Rock indie pop band All Poets & Heroes, which originated in Syracuse, will showcase its new sound at Otro Cinco Saturday. The group, formed by Rob McCall and Corey Jordan, will celebrate the release of its latest extended play record, “Where We Lived and What We Lived For,” at the restaurant Saturday at 10 p.m.

“This is just a four song EP because we were planning on doing an album,” said McCall, the band’s co-lead on vocals and guitar. “We wanted some vocal layering. It was a long process for four songs because when we realized that we had to focus on four songs instead of 10.”

In an effort to hone in on its sound, the band has gone through somewhat of a transformation, McCall said. He described the previous songs as “stripped down.” Moving forward, the duo said they hope to write with intention but emphasize the details. Drawing inspiration from Radiohead and Coldplay, the band took a hard look at its sound during live performances.

“They work hard and they’re dedicated,” said Stephen Wolfe, fellow singer-songwriter who has collaborated with the band in past productions. “Most of my interactions with them is in the production world, and you can tell them that they’re serious about their craft, and that really comes through in the work they put in.”

McCall and Jordan are able to exercise their passion for music and for All Poets and Heroes because of their beginnings. As a sophomore at Le Moyne College, McCall began to use guitar and music as an outlet.

After he broke up with his college band, McCall reached out to Jordan for advice and a possible musical venture.

“It just really excited both of us and Corey just began to teach me more about the guitar,” McCall said. “Those little nuances that you can add that can spice up what you’re playing.”

McCall’s voice gives the band its own sound, said Jeremy Johnston, a producer who has collaborated with the artists, in an email. He said he sees great things in store for the future as the group has increasingly received local radio time on stations, like rock station 95X.

Although McCall has plans for tours and wants to focus on marketing the band, he said he doesn’t see a future with record labels — at least not the near future.

“Ultimately we had a conversation and said we want to be independent,” McCall said. “Label deals are interesting.”

In the meantime, the band will keep learning and developing its sound.

“These guys are really open, and that’s a testament to their willingness to get the right songs and the right ideas,” Wolfe said.