Orange STEM: Syracuse University students discuss breast cancer awareness

This week, Stephen Shepherd and his guests, Nicole Weaving, a sophomore studying broadcast and digital journalism, and Jacob Bellotti, a sophomore studying television, radio and film, French and history, discuss breast cancer awareness. Both Weaving and Bellotti’s mothers survived breast cancer.

In The D.O.’s biweekly science podcast, Orange STEM, Shepherd, a graduate student at Syracuse University studying chemistry and forensic science, explores science topics with guests relating to science news affecting the university and nearby areas.

Links: