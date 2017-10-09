Number of mumps cases at Syracuse University jumps from 8 to 14

A mumps outbreak at Syracuse University again expanded over the weekend, the number of students infected by the contagious disease jumping from eight to 14.

In response to the outbreak, SU Athletics has canceled practices and scrimmages for the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams for a “minimum of three weeks.” Officials confirmed members of both teams have contracted the mumps.

SU first announced two confirmed mumps cases in an email to the campus community on Sept. 21.

“Our student-athletes’ safety, and the safety of all students, faculty and staff, remains our top priority,” said Director of Athletics John Wildhack in a statement Friday. “After continued discussions, and with great counsel from the state and county, we are confident this is the right call.”

The Onondaga County Health Department last week ordered SU “exclude” 17 students from campus who have not submitted vaccination records. The exclusion started Monday morning. Students with medical or religious waivers were not exempt from the exclusion.

“Although vaccination is your best protection, it’s not 100 percent effective,” said Karen Nardella, medical director of health services, though, in a campus-wide email Monday afternoon. “In fact, every Syracuse student who has contracted mumps has been properly vaccinated.”

Melanie Drotar, a public information specialist with the county health department, said in an email last Sunday all inquires regarding the issue should be directed to SU administrators.

Symptoms of mumps can include a fever, headaches, muscle aches, puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw and neck. Most people diagnosed with mumps recover in a few weeks, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SU students diagnosed with mumps have been “isolated,” according to the university. Mumps outbreaks are known to occasionally occur on college campuses.

Officials have advised students to wash their hands, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and avoid sharing cups and other utensils.