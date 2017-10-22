No. 10 Syracuse falls at Penn 3-2 without All-American back Lagerweij

Carolin Hoffmann scored four minutes into the second half on Sunday to give Syracuse a one-goal lead. But just two minutes later, Penn’s Gina Guccione scored her second goal of the game to tie it up. And Alexa Hoover scored for the Quakers with seven minutes left to complete the comeback win.

No. 10 Syracuse (11-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) went on its last road trip of the regular season and lost 3-2 at Penn (8-6, 3-2 Ivy) on Sunday afternoon. The last time SU gave up three goals in a game was Sept. 23 in its overtime loss to North Carolina. It was the first game all season in which Syracuse gave up three goals in regulation. The Orange was without All-American back Lies Lagerweij due to injury.

The scoring opened just over three minutes into the match when Guccione scored her fifth goal of the season after deflecting Hoover’s pass into the goal. Syracuse knotted the game at 1 after 23 minutes when Roos Weers scored her sixth goal of the season. It came off a corner inserted by Laura Hurff and tapped by Claire Webb before Weers finished past Penn’s Ava Rosati.

After the half, Hoffmann scored her sixth goal of the season but the deficit was made up and then passed by Penn’s two leading point-scorers, Guccione with her sixth goal of the season and Hoover with her ninth.

Syracuse’s Borg van der Velde saved five Penn shots, including a penalty stroke from Hoover while the Quakers were already leading 1-0. The save allowed Weers’ goal to tie the game just four minutes later but her performance would not be enough to keep the Orange on top.

With no time remaining, Syracuse had one more chance to tie the game on a penalty corner, but Rosati denied Weers and the game was over.

Syracuse plays its final regular season game at home next Saturday against Pacific, who it beat in August 3-0.