New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoes bill allowing free travel on thruway

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed Syracuse drivers to travel through five exits of the New York State Thruway for free.

The bill, which the New York State Assembly and senate passed in June, would have ended toll collection on exits 34A through 39 of Interstate 90.

Cuomo said in a veto memo the bill would violate laws prohibiting the state government from limiting or altering the New York State Thruway Authority’s ability to set tolls necessary to maintain the highway system and meet bondholder obligations.

The bill would also result in a loss of revenue unaccounted for in the state budget, Cuomo said in the memo.

He added the bill would “serve as a catalyst” for other jurisdictions to seek toll reductions.

State Sen. John DeFrancisco, R-N.Y., who represents some parts of Syracuse, sponsored the bill earlier this year.