How a new mayor can help Syracuse University redefine its commitment to the city

More than three years into Chancellor Kent Syverud’s tenure, Syracuse University’s commitment to its namesake city is still uncertain.

In November, Syracuse will elect its first new mayor in eight years. The victor will be the first new mayor of Syverud’s chancellorship, creating the perfect opportunity for the city and the university to iron out their undefined relationship. And all four of Syracuse’s mayoral candidates seem ready to talk.

Former Chancellor Nancy Cantor made the city of Syracuse a top priority during her tenure. The Nancy Cantor Warehouse, Connective Corridor and Near West Side Initiative expanded the university community beyond Marshall Street and into downtown Syracuse.

Views on community engagement may be shifting under Syverud’s administration. At an open forum last month, Vice President and Provost Michele Wheatly said SU must “document and assess whether or not (community engagement) is adding to the experience.”

In a statement, Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, said it would be “inaccurate” to say the university’s investments have decreased. He added that SU is analyzing the findings of a community impact assessment that will soon be shared with the public.

The mayoral candidates have clearly given thought to the city-university relationship, demonstrating that they’d likely sit down and discuss specifics with the SU administration if they win the election. No matter who is elected, Syracuse’s new leader will likely have a strong voice and thought-out stance on how the city and university can work together, and SU should value that voice.

Financial constraints and a general evaluation of previous policies’ effectiveness mean things probably won’t look the same as they did under Cantor — something Syverud made clear early on in his tenure. Still, it’s important to consider that three of the four mayoral candidates commended Cantor’s focus on the city.

How prevalent a role SU should play in the city is an age-old question. With a new mayor in City Hall, it’s a question the SU administration should aim to answer.

