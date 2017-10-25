Must see Halloween-themed concerts, plays, parties and haunted houses

The Halloween season has officially begun. This year’s festivities will be filled with plenty of Wonder Woman costumes, horror film marathons and, of course, mountains of candy. Here are some of the Halloween-related events specific to Syracuse that you can indulge in this weekend.

Fright Nights at the Fair

If you’re a haunted house fan, prepare yourself for five spooky attractions at “Fright Nights at the Fair.” Clowns, ghosts and maniacs all run amok inside the Haunted Mansion, The Chainsaw Massacre, The Insane Asylum, The Revenge of “IT” and Dead Pirates. While waiting in line, patrons can snap a picture with a monster or visit one of the concession stands to grab a quick bite.

The venue is located on the New York State Fairgrounds inside the Beef Cattle Barn at 581 State Fair Blvd. The event’s last run is from Friday to Sunday. Friday and Saturday’s events run from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday’s events from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 for a single attraction and $25 for a combo pass featuring all five.

Rocky Horror Show Halloween Bash

Fans of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” can check out the annual Rocky Horror Show Halloween Bash on Friday. The event at the Palace Theatre starts at 8 p.m. The theater will screen the 1975 cult musical horror comedy alongside a costume and a dance party. At 9 p.m., a dance party with the trio “Fondu,” composed of some members of the former Syracuse disco band Electric Chick Magnets, will shake up the dance floor.

The disco will carry into the screening of the film. Tickets are available for purchase online for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. You must be at least 17 years old to attend and 21 to be served. Patrons are allowed to bring props for costumes but no outside food or drink.

Born of Osiris concert

Born of Osiris will perform a Halloween show alongside special guests TURN THE TIDE, Between Hope and Fear and Anabasis. Born of Osiris, originally known as Diminished, has been active since 2003 and specializes in deathcore rock. The group has four full-length albums, one extended play record and several hit songs, including “Machine,” “Empires Erased,” “The Other Half of Me,” “Divergency” and “Bow Down.”

The concert will be held Sunday at The Lost Horizon Club. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now online or by phone at 716-893-2900. Prices range from $20-$22. You must be over 16 years of age to attend.

“70 Scenes of Halloween”

For a theater experience, check out the chaotic, horror-infused “70 Scenes of Halloween.” Written by playwright Jeffrey Jones, the show follows married couple Jeff and Joan as their life spins into chaos. Coined as a “52 card pick-up” of a play, the story is not cohesive, but rather set up as a spontaneous rush of scenes that need to be pieced together by the audience.

The show features plenty of ghosts, witches and monsters to celebrate the spooky season. Actors Gavin McNicholl and Whitney Andrews star in the lead roles. The show, which is featured at the Redhouse Arts Center, runs until Sunday, with the final showtime at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $32.

Halloween parties

If you’re looking for a spooky good time at a party, be sure to swing by and check out these themed bashes.

“Syracuse Showgirls Present: Trix or Treats Halloween Burlesque” will be held Friday at Singers Karaoke Club, located at 1345 Milton Ave. Presale tickets are $20. Entry is $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

McNeilly’s Annual Halloween Party will be held Saturday at McNeilly’s Pub, located at 300 Robinson St. The party at the Irish pub goes from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. and features music, food and fun.