Midfielder Laura Hurff, goalie Borg van der Velde earn Atlantic Coast Conference weekly honors

Syracuse’s Laura Hurff was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week and her teammate Borg van der Velde was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

No. 9 Syracuse (10-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) defeated No. 2 Duke (10-2, 2-2) in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday, 2-1. The Orange benefited from late heroics from both Hurff and van der Velde.

With the game tied, 1-1, with less than 10 minutes left, Hurff was able to put a deflection into the back of Duke’s cage for her fourth goal of the season. It gave the Orange a one-goal lead that would need to be preserved by its keeper.

The freshman van der Velde faced off with Duke’s Alexa Mackintire after the Blue Devils were awarded a penalty stroke with three minutes left. The SU freshman dove to her right to knock Mackintire’s shot wide and preserve the slim Syracuse edge. After losing three straight ACC matches, Hurff’s goal and van der Velde’s subsequent save gave Syracuse its second conference win.

HUGE penalty stroke save from van der Velde with 3 minutes to go as well to preserve the win. pic.twitter.com/AHrpHhXNkD — Orange Field Hockey (@CuseFH) October 7, 2017

Joining van der Velde as Co-Defensive Player of the Week was No. 6 North Carolina’s Ashley Hoffman. Hoffman and UNC shutout the country’s top goal-scoring team, No. 3 Virginia, and the UNC defender also scored the first goal of the match in a 4-0 win.