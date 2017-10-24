Local jam and street/EDM bands to mix things up at Funk ‘n Waffles

Guitars, vocals, drums, bass, a banjo and a tuba all help Big Sexy and the Scrambled Eggs — a local Syracuse band — and Primate Fiasco stand out in a crowd.

The two alternative groups will come together for a dance party at Funk ‘n Waffles on Friday at 10 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the party won’t stop until 1:30 a.m. Tickets for the show are available online for $10.

Big Sexy and the Scrambled Eggs uses traditional instruments, but the jam band also orchestrates a sound with a touch of soul, blues, reggae and funk. By blending genres, the psychedelic sound pulses with energy. Guitar solos and words of encouragement largely drive the song, “Six Feet Deep.”

“The whole thing is about how tough life gets,” said Corey Fleming, guitarist for Big Sexy and the Scrambled Eggs. “You know, we gotta keep going. Life gets tougher, but so do we.”

For the other half of the show, Primate Fiasco, which has a similarly positive mission, will perform. The group has reached a variety of music lovers through its ventures, including a Grammy-nominated children’s album and appearances at electronica and folk festivals. Primate Fiasco’s street band sound mixed with electronic dance music has earned the group the tagline, “Instruments from the past, music from the future.”

The two bands met through friends from school. Fleming said as they all sat around one night, he picked up a guitar and began to play. Austin Rheinbolt, the singer known as Big Sexy, began to freestyle, and the two groups started to improvise.

Primate Fiasco’s style is closer to folk and bluegrass, but it jumps around as well, which is one of the reasons the bands were drawn to each other, Fleming said.

Friday will mark the second time the bands have officially played together. As a local bunch, playing at Funk ‘n Waffles is all the more sweet for Big Sexy and the Scrambled Eggs, since the groups’ friends will have the opportunity to attend.

Fleming described the venue as down-to-earth and one of the most comfortable spots in Syracuse, filled with good people looking to have a good time. Playing alongside Primate Fiasco, he said, should lead to nothing short of a high-energy show.

“They’re one of those bands that will get right off stage and come down into the crowd. It gets really amped up,” Fleming said.

As for the guitarist himself, he said: “I just want to put a little fire back in the party.”