Light Work to showcase portrait series by Brooklyn-based photographer John Edmonds

John Edmonds set out to challenge the status quo and to celebrate black culture through one of its most iconic symbols: the do-rag.

The artist’s solo exhibition, “Anonymous,” will open to the public on Wednesday through Dec. 14 in the Kathleen O. Ellis Gallery at Light Work, located on Waverly Avenue. A reception will feature a dialogue with Edmonds on Nov. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

“Anonymous” showcases two series of Edmonds’ work. The first set of portraits consist of men wearing hoodies and the second consists of men wearing do-rags. Both bodies of work provoke conversation about visibility in society by concealing their subjects’ identities. Each image shows the back of a man’s head, detailing their headwear through color and texture.

To Edmonds, the simplicity and anonymity that these portraits convey allow the audience “to see themselves as part of the equation of the subject and the photograph.” Edmonds emphasizes the viewer as an integral part of his work.

“I began doing the hoods pictures while I was at Yale, and I was really interested in public perception,” Edmonds said. “That work became a way for me to think about why you are understood in a certain way if you’re coated in certain types of dress.”

Edmonds views the do-rag as “an American symbol.” Through this portrait series, he aims to reflect modern issues of racism and systemic injustice. Cjala Surratt, promotions coordinator at Light Work, said she believes Edmonds’s work is extremely relevant to the Syracuse community.

“We have cases here pending in Syracuse that have to do with injustices that people see in regards to marginalized communities and how they are represented,” Surratt said. “His work is very relevant because I think not seeing people’s faces is a huge part of the problem.”

Edmonds received the residency grant back in January, but he will return to showcase some of the work he completed during his time. The program facilitates emerging artists working on projects of their personal interest.

Light Work receives more than 900 applications each year internationally for 12-15 positions. The goal of the program is to “help the artists” and immerse the Syracuse University campus with their work, said Mary Lee Hodgens, associate director at Light Work.

Artists in residence at Light Work receive a $5,000 stipend, a furnished apartment and complete access to Light Work’s photo production facilities. The ultimate goal is to provide artists the platform and space to “go onto the next level,” Surratt said.

The artists work on a range of projects including large-scale printing, book creation and video editing. While in residence, Edmonds worked on printing his do-rag portrait series on silk.

“I printed them on silk because I wanted to give that same sense of materiality that the do-rags have when you actually see someone wearing one,” Edmonds said. “When you walk through the gallery, the do-rag pieces move and flutter in the air as if the actual material was the do-rag itself.”

Through exhibitions, publications and residency programs, Light Work has been supporting artists since 1973. The nonprofit organization offers workshops, classes and community access to its state-of-the-art facilities to make multimedia art more accessible to the Syracuse community.

“It’s imperative for people to understand that art is not a ‘supplement to,’” Surratt said. “Art is important, and it is often one of the few vehicles to get people of different backgrounds together.”