Knight named USTFCCCA National Performer of the Week

Syracuse senior cross country runner Justyn Knight, who placed first on Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, was named United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Performer of the Week on Monday.

Knight is currently coming off a season where he placed third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and placed ninth at the IAAF World Championships, both in the 5000-meters. Knight’s participation on Friday was in doubt after his track season was extended until Mid-August.

“(When he runs), he will run to win,” Fox said, ” If he lines up at Wisconsin, it’s because he believes he will win.”

Knight raced his first meet of the season behind other All-Americans Colin Bennie and Philo Germano. Nearing the end of the race, Knight zoomed past Stanford’s Grant Fisher to finish the race at a time of 23:28.5. The Syracuse men placed third at the meet.

Going back to last season, Knight has won three-straight meets and six of the last seven. This is the second time he has won the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, becoming one of only two runners to win the event multiple times.

This is the fourth time Knight has been named national athlete of the week during his tenure at Syracuse, with his most recent title occurring last track season. He also earned the honor after winning the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational last year.

Knight will next race at the John Reif Memorial in Ithaca on October 20th. That meet will mark the final race of the team’s season before ACC Championships.