Kevin Hart returns to Syracuse as part of his ‘Irresponsible’ tour

Kevin Hart is returning to Syracuse in March as part of his “Irresponsible” tour.

The comedian will make a stop at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena on Sunday, March 11, according to a release from Live Nation Entertainment. Tickets for the stand-up show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website and in the Oncenter box office.

University Union brought Hart to Syracuse University in November 2014 for a stand-up performance and screening of his film “The Wedding Ringer.” Hart also performed at the Oncenter in 2015 as part of his “Kevin Hart: What Now?” tour — the same tour in which he became the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling more than 50,000 tickets.

Earlier this year, the comedian and actor added to his portfolio by writing his memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons,” which debuted at number one on The New York Times bestseller list.

Hart can be seen in the reboot film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which set to release Dec. 20, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

The “Irresponsible” tour produced by Live Nation kicks off on Dec. 31 in Orlando, Florida, with two non-Live Nation performance on Dec. 21 and 30. The tour makes stops in Dayton, Ohio and Portland, Maine before coming to Syracuse, finishing off in Reading, Pennsylvania at the end of March.