Hendrik Hilpert named ACC defensive player of the week

Syracuse goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert was named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career after holding No. 1 Wake Forest scoreless on Friday night.

Hilpert posted a career-high nine saves against a Wake Forest team that hung 22 shots in a 0-0 tie against Syracuse (6-8-3, 0-6-2 ACC). It was the only time in conference play where the second-ranked Demon Deacons offense did not score.

“He’s been doing that all year, but just the clean sheets haven’t been coming,” junior defender Kamal Miller said. “… He fights for us and he always seems to be the one to bail us out in tough situations.”

Prior to its tie against Wake Forest, the Orange had just one clean sheet, a 2-0 win against Colgate. In a season where individual mistakes have burned SU, Hilpert has often been left with breakaway one-on-ones to save — which he has at times. He ranks fourth in the ACC with 3.12 saves per game.

Syracuse will look for its first conference win this season in the ACC tournament Wednesday night, when it travels to Clemson to take on the fifth-seeded Tigers.

“I just try to go into every game the same way, take responsibility when I can,” Hilpert said. “Obviously it worked against Wake Forest. It usually works in big games.

“That’s the good thing, we only have big games left.”