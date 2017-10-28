Hasan Minhaj’s performance was a ‘slam dunk’ with Syracuse University students

On Friday night, Hasan Minhaj performed at a packed Goldstein Auditorium as a part of the University Lecture series put on by University Union.

The talk was exactly how Minhaj put it: a slam dunk.

Hasan Minhaj rose to fame in the past few years. He’s done incredible work as a correspondent on The Daily Show, during the Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah eras – earning him a spot on hosting the 2017 White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

Using basketball as a metaphor, Minhaj began his act with a story about a recent trip to Alabama for his job as a correspondent on The Daily Show calling it “an away game.”

Minhaj spent the first half-hour with new material – complete with a multimedia presentation interweaved with jokes. He spent most of that time talking about refugees and immigration to the USA, pointing out that you’re much more likely to be killed by lightning than be killed by a terrorist.

“(Trump has) forced us to raise our game, because reality is up for grabs…the truth is still the truth and that still needs to have value,” Minhaj said.

Minhaj’s success is in part because of his ability to relate to people of color. His technique is getting smarter and has evolved by listening to the other side.

I know of so many comedians that projectile vomit their opinions onto the audience. Are they funny? Sure, but they don’t leave room for much counter-point. Minhaj builds his opinions off counter points, identifying them before he even begins with anything he has to say. That’s what makes him, and many other comedians and late night hosts in this current political climate successful.

Later in the night, Minhaj fielded questions from the audience. They ranged from food preferences, to his take on being a first generation American, to “why did you be a comedian” asked by a kid who had to be under the age of 8. Minhaj addressed the child as “Simba” and said that all the good careers is everything the light could touch, and comedy is that bad dark spot where “Uncle Scar hangs out.”

Back in the 90s and early 2000s, comedy had a lot to do with relate-ability. It was a feeling of, “Oh, I’ve thought that before.” Some people think we’re in a paradigm shift that combats traditional media and is more about opinions- I tend to disagree. I believe comedy is still in the “relate-ability” phase, but it’s just shifted and Minhaj is ahead of the trend.

Take Colbert, for example. He bashes Trump almost every night, but his audience is more narrowed in on the people who also bash Trump nearly every day in their personal lives.

Minhaj is an exception to that rule. He talks about things that not everybody can relate to. I cannot relate to being a refugee, but Minhaj was able to give me perspective and laugh about topics that don’t directly affect my life.

That’s important, and that’s what we need more of in comedy.

I am looking forward to Hasan Minhaj’s next special which, from talking with Minhaj I understand, will focus a lot on immigration, refugees, and the arguments and guilt that can come with that.

An a different note, Hasan was really nice. He was genuinely interested in the journalists asking questions and giving good answers. Also he shook my hand, twice.

Josh Feinblatt is a junior television, radio, film major. He has bragged to all of his friends that he met Hasan Minhaj. He can be reached on twitter @joshfeinblatt or by email at jfeinbla@syr.edu.