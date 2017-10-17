Hallmark restaurant undergoes renovation after a century in Syracuse

The Krebs restaurant has been a part of the Skaneateles and Syracuse community for more than 100 years.

The restaurant’s age began to show about four years ago and renovations have been underway ever since. The establishment was updated with the preservation of its history as a priority. The Krebs will hold a fundraiser on Thursday in support of Syracuse’s Public Interest Network.

“It was ultimately about a $5 million renovation,” said Peter Jacobi, the restaurant’s general manager. “We wanted to make sure the restaurant was maintained to preserve the history and for the community as a whole.”

Kim Weitsman, owner of The Krebs, said the restaurant is its way to connect with the community and is a testament to the restaurants worth within the area.

“All families gather in the kitchen over food so I love being able to invite people into ‘our home’ to entertain them and put all the good vibes back into the walls,” Weitsman said. “It is such an iconic property with rich history.”

The Krebs gained recognition from being fine dining and one of the few establishments on Route 5 — one of a small number of highways that stretched from Boston to Washington state.

Former presidents Bill Clinton, Teddy and Franklin D. Roosevelt were all patrons of The Krebs. Jacobi said there’s a story about Roosevelt that he drove to The Krebs, and it was so packed they couldn’t find room for him to sit, so they served him in his car.

Weitsman explained the fight for a seat in the Krebs could be attributed not only to its location, but its atmosphere.

“We want to provide all of the things that a great fine dining restaurant provides without all of the intensity that goes along with fine dining experience,” Jacobi said.

The food is an important aspect of the restaurant, as it always has been, Weitsman said, because it’s “clean and approachable, yet elevated.”

The owner explained that not being in a big city with a “fancy” food culture allows the staff to get creative and develop and express their talents. The restaurant also supports local farms by using as many ingredients from the Syracuse area as possible.

War correspondent and author E. Alexander Powell talked about the restaurant’s atmosphere and food more than 100 years ago, and The Kreb’s features the quote at the bottom of its website’s history page.

“The sunny, rambling rooms with their big, open fireplaces are papered in soft shades of gray, and the woodwork is painted ivory. In any of the dining rooms you are seated at a table covered with snowy linen, gay with fresh cut flowers, and gleaming with glass and silver. Then follows such a meal as you never before saw, smelled, or tasted!”