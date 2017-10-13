Top Stories
Former Syracuse football player Amir Ealey pleads guilty to rape charge as part of plea deal
Under the plea agreement, the former defensive end for Syracuse will be sentenced to 10 years of probation but avoid jail time. Read more »
Beat writers unanimously pick Clemson to beat up on Syracuse
Only one beat writer of the three picked the game to be closer than 20 points. Read more »
Syracuse football opponent preview: What to know about Clemson
The defending national champions, Clemson hasn't lost yet this season and shut out Syracuse the last time these two teams met. Read more »