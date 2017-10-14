Gallery: The top images from Syracuse’s shocking upset of No. 2 Clemson, 27-24

Check out the best photos from Syracuse’s (4-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) 27-24 upset over No. 2 Clemson (6-1, 4-1 ACC) Friday night in the Carrier Dome. It’s the second year in a row the Orange has upset a ranked opponent at home, beating then-No. 17 Virginia Tech, 34-17, a season ago. SU’s offense bested Clemson’s top-tier defense while the Tigers offense struggled in the second half with starting quarterback Kelly Bryant out with a concussion.