Gallery: Syracuse surrenders 2-goal lead in overtime loss to Providence

Syracuse (1-4-1 College Hockey America) lost, 3-2, to the Friars (4-2) in overtime on Saturday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The Orange scored a pair of goals in the opening two minutes of the second period, but then SU seemed to ease up defensively. Providence quickly responded with two goals of its own in the third period and then, in overtime, the Friars took advantage of Syracuse’s miscommunication to score on a breakaway. The puck slid between SU goalie Abbey Miller’s legs and Providence had come all the way back.