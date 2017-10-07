Football

Gallery: Syracuse puts behind slow start to down Pittsburgh, 27-24

By Colin Davy

After a slow start and falling behind early, Syracuse (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) completed a comeback to down Pittsburgh (2-4, 0-2), 27-24. SU secured its first conference victory of the year and is now three games away from clinching a bowl game. Check out the best images from Saturday afternoon's win inside the Carrier Dome.

Top Stories