Gabriela Knutson wins the ITA Northeast Regional

Syracuse’s Gabriela Knutson won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Regional Championship Monday morning at the University of Pennsylvania.

No. 38 Knutson took on Stephanie Schrage from Princeton in the final, and won, 6-2, 6-4. It was Knutson’s sixth win in the tournament, after beginning play in the round of 64 following a first-round bye. The junior entered as the top seed in the singles competition and did not lose a set. Her first match ended when her opponent retired in the first set. After that, she rattled off 10 straight set wins through the weekend into Monday to claim the title.

The win from Knutson secures her automatic entry into the singles competition at the Oracle/ITA National Fall Championship from Nov. 1 to 5 in Indian Wells, California. Knutson and Miranda Ramirez already qualified as a doubles pairing for that tournament by reaching the semifinals at the Riviera/ITA All-Americans Championships.

Knutson became the third-straight Syracuse player to win the Northeast Regional in singles play. The 2016 winner was the now-graduated Valeria Salazar, who was preceded in 2015 by now-grad student Anna Shkudun.

Ramirez reached the semifinal of the singles competition, missing out on playing her teammate in the final by just one match. Ramirez was seeded second in the tournament and faced off with Schrage in the semifinals. Schrage denied the all-Orange final by winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to knock Ramirez out of the competition.

In singles play at the regional, four other Syracuse players competed but none made it past the round of 32. In doubles, all three Syracuse pairs won their first first match before losing in the round of 32.

The next competitions, and last of the fall season, for SU come from Nov. 1-5, when Knutson and Ramirez will play at the Fall Championship and the rest of the team will compete at the Harvard Invitational.