Former Syracuse athletes react to SU’s upset win over No. 2 Clemson
Todd Michalek | Staff Photographer
Published on October 13, 2017 at 11:25 pm
Todd Michalek | Staff Photographer
Published on October 13, 2017 at 11:25 pm
Syracuse beat a Clemson team that had not lost to 49 of its last 50 ranked opponents. Read more »
Only one beat writer of the three picked the game to be closer than 20 points. Read more »
The defending national champions, Clemson hasn't lost yet this season and shut out Syracuse the last time these two teams met. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com