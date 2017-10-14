The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s massive, 27-24 upset of No. 2 Clemson

Syracuse (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) completed a seismic upset, 27-24, against the nation’s second-best team, Clemson (6-1, 4-1) on Friday night in the Carrier Dome. The Tigers had skated by other top division foes Louisville, Virginia Tech and others, but fell to the Orange’s defensive pressure after SU knocked Clemson’s starting quarterback, Kelly Bryant, out of the game with what CU head coach Dabo Swinney called a concussion. The Orange’s win puts Syracuse on the cusp of a bowl bid.