Football

The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 27-24 win over Pittsburgh

Colin Davy | Staff Photographer

Eric Dungey threw 49 times on Saturday, with 12 of those attempts making their way to Ravian Pierce.

By The Daily Orange Sports Staff

Syracuse (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) finally got back into the win column against Pittsburgh on Saturday, topping the Panthers, 27-24. After a stagnant first half on offense, Syracuse scored 17 points in the second half. The offensive awakening, coupled with a strong defensive performance and a nine catch, 99-yard outing from Ravian Pierce helped the Orange top Pitt.

 

