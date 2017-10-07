The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 27-24 win over Pittsburgh
Colin Davy | Staff Photographer
Syracuse (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) finally got back into the win column against Pittsburgh on Saturday, topping the Panthers, 27-24. After a stagnant first half on offense, Syracuse scored 17 points in the second half. The offensive awakening, coupled with a strong defensive performance and a nine catch, 99-yard outing from Ravian Pierce helped the Orange top Pitt.
